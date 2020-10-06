Nicholls State nursing program wins honor

Submitted Photo

Nicholls State University has accepted a 2020 Nightingale Award for Best Graduate Nursing Program on behalf of the Intercollegiate Consortium for a Master of Science in Nursing. The member universities of the consortium are the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, McNeese State University, Nicholls and Southeastern State University. The Louisiana State Nurses Association and Louisiana Nurses Foundation use the Nightingale Awards to honor achievement and advancement in the field. Two of the concentrations prepare graduates for advanced practice licensure as a family nurse practitioner and a psychiatric mental health family nurse practitioner. A third concentration prepares the graduate to function as a nurse educator.