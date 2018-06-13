Submitted Photos
Sure Title & Abstract and Maria and John Pitre have joined the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. You can reach them at Maria@thesurechoice.com or www.thesurechoice.com. Pictured are Chamber President Donna F. Meyer and Maria Pitre of Sure Title & Abstract.

Bayou States Home Improvement and Brandon Delozier have joined the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. Delozier has over 17 years of experience in construction and remodeling. Reach him at brandondelozier87@gmail.com. Pictured are Delozier and Meyer.

New Chamber members

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 10:30am Anonymous

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018