Locals learn more about NERR site selection process

The process of selecting and getting a National Estuarine Research Reserve System in operation takes, on average, 4-6 years.

That was one of the many pieces of information locals learned in presentations from a representative from the Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration during Friday’s virtual St. Mary Excel meeting.

Louisiana is going through the process of selecting a site from among six zones along the Louisiana coast for a Louisiana National Estuarine Research Reserve. The Atchafalaya Estuarine Zone, which includes the local area, is one of those zones.

At St. Mary Excel’s meeting, Kristen Ransom of NOAA’s Office of Coastal Management and Morgan Crutcher of the Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities discussed the federal and state roles in this process.

Currently, Louisiana is in the second phase of the process that involves nominations and site selection.

Future steps include an environmental impact statement, and the state developing plans for operation and management, public comments on the plans, incorporating those comments in a finalized environmental impact statement and management plan, a memorandum of understanding and the reserve designation, Ransom explained.

Crutcher stressed that wherever the reserve is placed, it will not impact activities, such as hunting or fishing, which already had been ongoing in those areas.

By joining the national system of estuarine reserves, Crutcher said it allows the state to share its story with the nation.

As has been stressed previously in St. Mary Excel presentations to local government bodies and again Friday is community support is important for any of the six zones to be chosen.

“One of the things that makes or breaks a designation site is community support,” Ransom said.

In the site selection process, Crutcher said it has to be determined which sites meet the basic criteria for the reserve.

“We haven’t completed that yet, so at this point, everyone’s still in the game,” she said.

When those sites are narrowed, meetings will be held at which the public will be asked how one site is the best.

Crutcher said the town hall meetings will be key.

In arguing for the state’s reserve to be placed in the parish, among the factors Parish President David Hanagriff noted were St. Mary’s location to several universities, that it has two areas that are building land and that shrimp and petroleum are part of the parish’s history.