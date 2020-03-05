Lawmakers outline plans for session

State Sen. Bret Allain’s new job as chairman of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee brought with it jurisdiction over a big pile of state money: the annual capital outlay budget

“I have been inundated with requests from different parts of the state and their needs,” the white-bearded lawmaker told the St. Mary Chamber at a Wednesday breakfast. “I told them I only look like Santa Claus.”

The breakfast at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City gave the lawmakers who represent St. Mary a chance to outline their legislative priorities.

Newly elected state Rep. Vincent St. Blanc, R-Franklin, is preparing for his first session, which opens Monday. St. Blanc hasn’t taken advantage of the opportunity to pre-file bills for the upcoming non-fiscal session.

Instead, he focused on his experience as a businessman, teacher and member of the board that governs Louisiana community colleges and technical colleges. He has seats on the House Education, Commerce and Agriculture committees.

“I know the process …,” St. Blanc told the Chamber members. “Enjoy life, and enjoy Louisiana. Leave the process to me.”

Although changes in the amount of taxes you pay are off limits in this session, Allain, R-Franklin, still has some ideas for changing the taxation system. They include:

—Reducing the Department Revenue’s reliance on the fees and penalties it collects and provide at least some of the department’s funding from the general fund. Allain said the current system gives the impression the department is being too aggressive just to fatten its budget.

—Making a federal income tax filing extension work for state income taxes, too.

—Equalizing the interest rate on funds the taxpayers owe the state and money the state owes taxpayers.

—Providing easier access for taxpayers to the Board of Tax Appeals.

—Creating clear rules for the collection of taxes on internet sales.

Allain said the current system, which relies on self-reporting and the procedures of online sales outlets, puts Louisiana’s brick-and-mortar businesses at a disadvantage.

State Rep. Beryl Amedee, the Gray Republican who represents extreme eastern St. Mary, sent her regrets.

Avocae milin actore