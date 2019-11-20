Article Image Alt Text

La. motor vehicle offices will be closed Thursday morning

Wed, 11/20/2019 - 9:51pm

Statewide OMV locations will remain closed on Thursday morning.

This is due to the continued efforts to restore network and online services.

Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services have worked continuously since the beginning of the incident making progress to ensure all public systems are operational and ready for full service.

Individual office openings will be evaluated as electronic services are restored throughout the morning.

