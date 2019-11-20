La. motor vehicle offices will be closed Thursday morning
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 9:51pm
Statewide OMV locations will remain closed on Thursday morning.
This is due to the continued efforts to restore network and online services.
Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services have worked continuously since the beginning of the incident making progress to ensure all public systems are operational and ready for full service.
Individual office openings will be evaluated as electronic services are restored throughout the morning.