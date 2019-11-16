Hidalgo edges Chesteen in Parish Council District 10; St. Blanc wins open House seat

Gwendolyn Hidalgo edged Jeremy Chesteen by 128 votes among 15,000 cast in the Parish Council At-Large District 10 race Saturday.

Voters parishwide cast ballots in the race pitting Hidalgo of Morgan City vs. Chesteen of Patterson.

Elsewhere, Rodney Olander easily won over Peter Soprano for the Parish Council District 3 seat in the Franklin area.

And Vincent St. Blanc was headed to an easy win over Raymond Harris in the race to succeed Sam Jones in House District 50.

State Representative -- 50th Representative District

(St. Mary and St. Martin totals)

44 of 44 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5,601 Raymond Harris, Jr. (NOPTY) 42%

7,760 Vincent J. St. Blanc III (REP) 58%

Total: 13,361

Unofficial Turnout: 47.6%

Council Member -- District 3

8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

1,275 Rodney Olander (REP) 54%

1,083 Peter Soprano (DEM) 46%

Total: 2,358

Unofficial Turnout: 54.8%

Council Member at Large -- District 10

51 of 51 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

7,606 Jeremy A. Chesteen (REP) 50%

7,647 Gwendolyn Landry Hidalgo (NOPTY) 50%

Total: 15,253

Unofficial Turnout: 46.4%

Recreation District No. 4 -- 2.24 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

9 of 9 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

1,013 YES 46%

1,194 NO 54%

Total: 2,207

Unofficial Turnout: 42.4%

Recreation District No. 5 -- 7-1/2 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

466 YES 63%

275 NO 37%

Total: 741

Unofficial Turnout: 40.8%