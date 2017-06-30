Fourth of July events in south Louisiana

If there’s a holiday, you best believe south Louisiana is celebrating it. And when it comes to the Fourth of July, towns and cities around the area will host events with fireworks, food and music.

What follows is a list of July 4th events around south Louisiana.

FRIDAY

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 4 p.m., downtown Amite and Coach Catha Park. Featuring a parade with the U.S. Marine Corps band as well as live music, food and drinks. Organized by the Amite Arts Council.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY

ERATH FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: Erath. Five days of music, food, fireworks, water fights and a parade highlight the U.S. birthday bash. erath4.com.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY

JULY 4TH AT LAND-O-PINES: 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. Featuring live music on Saturday, a fireworks show on Monday and more activities through the week. $10 plus tax for adults, $8 plus tax for kids. 985-892-6023.

SATURDAY

RED, WHITE AND ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge. Celebrate the patriotic holiday with the zoo’s red, white and blue animal friends. The event also includes amphitheater programs, games, and arts and crafts with the animals. $8.75 for adults/teens, $5.75 for ages 2-12, $7.75 for seniors, free for ages 1 and under. 225-775-3877, brzoo.org.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

FOURTH OF JULY FISHING RODEO: Quintana Landing, Cypremort Point. The 64th annual event hosted by the Iberia Rod & Gun Club focuses on saltwater fishing, with a free fais-do-do under the pavilion. 337-07-6206, iberiarodandgunclub.com.

SUNDAY

TENTH ANNUAL INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Springfield. A day of family fun in honor of veterans, with a kids’ parade at 5 p.m. With food vendors, arts and crafts, games and a car show. (225) 294-3150, townofspringfield.org.

FREEDOM RULES WEEKEND: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L’Auberge Ave., Baton Rouge. Featuring a firework extravaganza. Rooftop viewing party runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $20 cover. Free Edge bar balcony viewing party runs 8 p.m. to midnight, with music from The Zipties. The lawn viewing party runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., free and open to all ages. And at the Promenade from 8 p.m. to midnight, featuring music from Allison Collins; all ages welcome. lbatonrouge.com.

MONDAY

COME 4TH ON THE 3RD: 2 p.m., Crescent Park, Donaldsonville. Featuring a singing competition, performances from Michael Foster Project, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. 225-445-1383.

A TASTE OF INDEPENDENCE 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Calandro’s Supermarket, 12732 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. This free food event features samples from local and gourmet food and drink vendors, beer demos and more. 225-614-1254, facebook.com/calandrossupermarket.

UNCLE SAM JAM: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Parc International, downtown Lafayette. This annual Fourth of July event is free for all ages and includes musical performances from Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie and Three37 Band.

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 4 p.m., Zemurray Park, South Oak Street, Hammond. Free fireworks display as well as food and gifts on site.

HAPPY THIRD OF JULY: 5 p.m., City Park, New Orleans. Featuring music from The Marine Corps Band at 7 p.m. and fireworks at the Peristyle at 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. neworleanscitypark.com.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS: 6 p.m., Ponchatoula Area Recreation District Park, North Hoover Road. Fireworks show scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m.

YOUNGSVILLE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., Sugar Mill Pond, Youngsville. Featuring pony rides, kayak demos and a fireworks display. Food and beverages available for purchase. youngsville.us.

KENILWORTH INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE: 6:30 p.m., Boone Drive and Kenilworth Parkway, Baton Rouge. The 45th annual event features a mix of local civic groups, military and veterans groups, and bands. The parade runs along Kenilworth Parkway, beginning at Kenilworth Science & Technology School. This year’s theme is “Living in America.” The grand marshal is Mike Manning, the president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. kenilworthneighborhood.com.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

FOURTH OF JULY BOAT PARADE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday; starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in False River. Featuring music in Towne Square at 4 p.m. Monday and the annual boat parade starting at 1 p.m. on Morrison Parkway on Tuesday. This year’s theme for boats is “Music of America.” 225-638-5360, ext. 212 or 401.

TUESDAY

LET FREEDOM RING FESTIVAL: Noon to 9:15 p.m., Peltier Park, Bayou Lane, Thibodaux. Featuring music from Royal Flush, live auction and fireworks at 9 p.m.

WALKER FOURTH OF JULY: 3 p.m. to dark, Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. An old-fashioned family day-style celebration with food, three-legged races and family-oriented events as well as music from the Floyd Brown Band. Free. walker.la.us.

FOURTH OF JULY SPECTACULAR: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road, Baton Rouge. This year’s event features a walking patriotic popsicle parade beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Florida Street on the levee and continuing to the USS Kidd. The festival also includes hot-dog eating and pie-baking contests as well as musical performances from Baton Rouge Music Studios, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, and Band Camp. Also enjoy food from City Pork, Taco de Paco, Smokin’ Aces, Dat’z Italian and more. Bathroom passes are $5. Tickets to watch fireworks aboard the USS Kidd are $15. VIP tickets are $50. usskidd.com.

FOURTH FEST: 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., downtown Port Allen on this Mississippi River levee. This free event includes kids’ activities, food, drink and music and concludes with fireworks over the Mississippi. westbatonrouge.net.

LIVINGSTON FOURTH OF JULY: 5 p.m. to dark, Circle Drive Park, Livingston. The annual celebration features food, music, rides and games. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. 225-686-7153.

GO 4TH ON THE RIVER: New Orleans riverfront. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with musical performances in Crescent Park’s French Market District as well as a fireworks photography workshop. At 9 p.m., catch the free dueling barges fireworks display over the Mississippi River. go4thontheriver.com.

NEW IBERIA FOURTH OF JULY PARADE: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Bouligny Plaza, Main Street in downtown New Iberia. Followed by an honor guard ceremony featuring patriotic music. 337- 344-9397.

RED, WHITE, BLUE AND YOU: 6 p.m., downtown Lake Charles. The annual event features a parade at 6 p.m., rolling on Ryan Street. Then enjoy music at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Pavilion. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. cityoflakecharles.com, 337-491-9159.

RED STICK, WHITE & BLUE CELEBRATION: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. Watch the downtown fireworks celebrating from the Shaw Center for the Arts’ rooftop terrace. Featuring hamburger sliders and hot dogs from Capital City Grill and music from DJ Kevin Moreaux. $40 for nonmembers, $30 for members, $25 for children ages 6-12, free for children 5 and under. 225-389-7210, lsumoajuly4.eventbrite.com.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., A.Z. Young Park, 247 Florida St., Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Concert band holds its annual concert, featuring a collection of patriotic tunes. Free and open to the public. Family-friendly. facebook.com/batonrougeconcertband.

FIREWORKS ON THE MISSISSIPPI: 9 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. WBRZ Channel 2 continues the tradition with one of the largest fireworks show in the state. wbrz.com/wbrz-s-fireworks-on-the-mississippi.