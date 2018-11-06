Election Day: It's on

St. Mary people have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots for this year’s primary at their local precincts.

Bring your driver’s license, Louisiana state-issued ID “or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature,” according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Any runoffs necessary after Tuesday’s balloting will be Dec. 8. If you’re not registered and would like to vote in the Dec. 8 general election, Wednesday is the deadline to sign up in person. You can register electronically at geauxvote.com through Nov. 17.

On Tuesday’s primary ballot:

—The 3rd Congressional District race, where U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, faces a field of six challengers.

—Incumbent Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is being challenged by eight candidates.

—A judge for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 1st District, Election Section 2, Division A.

—A successor for Sheriff Mark Hebert, who resigned in January because of an illness in the family. Five candidates are running, including interim Sheriff Scott Anslum.

—The parish coroner post after the resignation of Dr. Chip Metz earlier this year.

—School board members in the three contested districts — 7, 9 and 10.

—In Patterson, the mayor, city council and police chief.

—In Berwick, the mayor and town council.

—In Morgan City, a council member for District 4 to replace James Fontenot, who resigned this year.

—In Baldwin, the town council and police chief.

—Six state constitutional amendments, including No. 2, which would require a unanimous jury verdict for conviction in felony trials. Louisiana and Oregon are now the only states that will allow convictions on 10-2 or 11-1 jury votes.

—A proposition that would authorize fantasy sports gambling in St. Mary. All 64 Louisiana parishes will vote on the measure independently.

—A 5-mill, 10-year property tax renewal for Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 in the Morgan City area.

—A 10-mill, 10-year property tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 3 in the Amelia area.