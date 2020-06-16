Early voting for presidential primary begins Saturday

Staff Report

Louisiana people will get a voice in the presidential candidate selection process beginning Saturday, although the races appear to be all over but the shouting.

An extended early voting period begins Saturday for the Louisiana presidential primary. Under the Secretary of State Emergency Voting Plan, early voting will continue for an extra week until July 4. In-person voting will be July 11.

There’s not a lot of mystery left in the Republican and Democratic primary races for the 2020 nominations.

No serious threat to President Donald J. Trump’s nomination has emerged on the Republican side. Trump received 63% of St. Mary Parish’s votes against Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden secured enough convention delegations to sew up the Democratic nomination June 6, although not without some drama along the way.

Biden stumbled through early contests in Iowa and New Hampshire before beginning his comeback with a big win in the South Carolina primary. Biden rolled on and eventually gathered support from his former opponents, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in April, effectively ending the race.

So the major party nominations are clinched. But recent events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota have generated plenty of energy in the political debate.

Also July 11, St. Mary Democrats will vote for party officials at the state level.

In state House District 50, Alfreida B. Edwards is running against Leslie R. Kiyanfar. In District 51, Howard Castay is running against Clarence Williams.

Barely a month later, on Aug. 15, voters will head back to the polls for tax proposition elections.

One has attracted most of the interest: the St. Mary Parish School Board’s proposed 0.45% sales tax for teacher and staff raises.

The proposal, put forward in December, drew some quick opposition over its possible economic impact, notably from state Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin. Allain held up the original proposal, a half-cent tax to support technology enhancements as well as pay raises, in the State Bond Commission.

The School Board eventually scaled down the proposal, reducing the size of the tax and eliminating the dedication to technology. Board members had hoped to have the election this spring to have the funding in place for raises for the 2020-21 school year. Lafourche Parish also has a half-cent sales tax proposal for teacher pay, and board members said St. Mary competes with Lafourche for new teachers.

Just as a Bond Commission subcommittee approved St. Mary’s last proposal, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay in local elections.

Morgan City voters will also be asked to renew a 2-mill property tax to support Municipal Auditorium.

The deadline to register in person for the Aug. 15 election is July 15. Voters can register with the Geauxvote app until July 25. Early voting will be July 25-Aug. 8.

The Nov. 3 election will include the presidential election, the race for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Bill Cassidy, the 3rd Congressional District seat now held by Republican Clay Higgins, 16th Judicial District judgeships, district attorney, Morgan City mayor and City Council seats, among other races.

The registration deadline for Nov. 3 will be Oct. 5 in person and Oct. 13 with Geauxvote. Early voting will be Oct. 20-27. Any runoffs would be Dec. 5.