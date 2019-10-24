Early voting dates set for runoff

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters announced in a press release that early voting for the Nov. 16 election will begin on Saturday, Nov. 2, and run through Saturday, Nov. 9, excluding Sunday.

Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Early voting will be held in the main office located on the third floor of the Courthouse in Franklin and also in the branch office located at 301 Third St. in Morgan City.

You may vote at either location, regardless of where you are registered.

Just like at the polls on Election Day, you will need your driver’s license to early vote.

On the ballot are the following offices and issues:

—The governor runoff between incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican Eddie Rispone.

—The runoff for secretary of state involving incumbent Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat “Gwen” Collins-Greenup.

—The runoff to see who will follow state Rep. Sam Jones as House District 50 representative. Raymond Harris Jr. and Vincent J. St. Blanc III, both of Franklin, qualified for the runoff.

—The runoff for Parish Council District 3, pitting Rodney Olander and Peter Soprano, both of Franklin.

—The runoff for Parish Council At-Large District 10. The candidates there are Jeremy A. Chesteen of Patterson and Gwendolyn Landry Hidalgo of Bayou Vista.

—Recreation District No. 4, 2.24 mills renewal (Patterson area).

—Recreation District No. 5, 7.5 mills renewal (Sorrel, Four Corners, Glencoe area).