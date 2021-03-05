DOTD announces local lane closures

There will be several alternating highway lane closures at various times next week in St. Mary Parish, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced.

Sunday, eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 90 crossing the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Ramos and Bayou Boeuf bridges will have alternating lane closures between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. so debris can be collected from the bridge’s shoulders.

All permit, oversize loads and emergency vehicles will be allowed passage. There will be no detours.

Meanwhile, various parts of U.S. 90 will have lane closures at certain times during the remainder of the week for normal bridge inspections.

Tuesday in Amelia, La. 182 at the Bayou Boeuf Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday, there will be alternating lane closures on U.S. 90 east and westbound between La. 3211 in Franklin and La. 3215 in the Garden City and Franklin areas from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, U.S. 90 east and westbound between La. 83 in Baldwin and La. 3211 in Franklin will have alternating outside lane closures.

The estimated time for the work is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During Tuesday’s closure, emergency vehicles will not be able to access the area of the closure.

Motorists should detour to Lake Palourde By-Pass Road, U.S. 90 and La. 662.

During Wednesday and Thursday’s closures, the roadway will be accessible to regular traffic. Oversized loads will have a 16-foot lane restriction.

Emergency vehicles will be able to access the area.

All of the announced closures are weather permitting.