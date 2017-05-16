Black reps walk out when pro-monument bill passes

BATON ROUGE — After a long, emotional, contentious debate, a bill aimed at preserving Confederate monuments passed the House Monday. 65-31, late Monday. The vote prompted a walkout by African American members of the chamber, who said the bill is a “disgrace."

House Bill 71 by Rep. Thomas Carmody, R-Shreveport, prohibits destroying, relocating or altering any public structure or plaque that commemorates any military figure or history without a of the residents of the political entity in which the monument is located affirming the such action.

. A state or local authority can do what it “deems necessary” for preserving and protecting the memorials. The bill was opposed by 27 Democrats and four Republicans.

“(The bill was passed) under the guise of celebrating war heroes,” the chamber’s black caucus said about two hours after the vote, “but it exposed a deep-rooted belief in white supremacy and racial divisiveness.”

The bill was prompted by two high-profile monuments commemorating Confederate Civil War figures have been removed in New Orleans — one in late April and one last Thursday.

mayor Mitch Landrieu signed a ordinance to take them down. Two more await removal.

In the past few weeks, tempers of those in support and opposition have flared across the country, including those of lawmakers.

During floor debate, impassion argument quickly escalated beyond the language of the bill. Trying to make a point about interfering in local governments, legislators in opposition offered several amendments ranging from minimum wage to equal pay as they related to local elections. Speaker Taylor Baras, R-New Iberia, who ultimately voted for the bill, ruled the amendments were not germane to the bill.

Rep. Sam Jones, D-Franklin, asked Carmody whether he would next author a bill on secession and what Carmody’s definition of a republic was.

Carmody, who is from Shreveport, pointed to his bill’s provision that would allow an authority to take its monuments down only by a plebiscite.

“That’s why this is such a good bill,” Carmody said. “That is the perfect democratic process.”

Rep. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, cited the text inscribed on the Liberty Monument, the first in New Orleans to be removed last month, which explicitly commemorates “white supremacy.” Carmody said he was unaware those words were inscribed on the Liberty Monument.

“Should there be a statue anywhere in Louisiana recognizing white supremacy?” Carter said.

“No, sir, I don’t think so,” Carmody said. But he argued the monument, since it has been removed, was a thing of the past, therefore not valid for the current debate.

Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, argued Germany does not have monuments of Hitler and therefore Louisianans should not have monuments of “men who fought to keep African Americans in slavery.”

Jackson said she does not think the Legislature intends to maintain monuments that promote “senseless killing of human beings.” Carmody agreed, but argued that some consider it desecration to take these monuments down.

Rep. Patricia Smith, D-New Orleans, said it was clear when the bill was filed that it would create chaos, and that the “worm” of racism had reared its “ugly head.”

“This bill is very much about white supremacy and divisiveness. I am angry. But not angry to the point that I will say some of the things I’d like to say.”

Carter said the bill was poorly written, and does not consider taking down monuments for practical reasons, such as removing a plaque from a school’s campus.

“This is absolutely offensive to us,” Carter said, fighting back tears. “This is personal.”

Despite the boiling pot of race-driven arguments, Carmody stood his ground. “Public art is meant to facilitate conversation.”

Lawmakers failed 34-63 in a proposal to postpone the debate so the legislature could evaluate the potential fiscal impact of holding local elections. Opponents wanted the bill sent to the Appropriations Committee for a fiscal note.

A dozen lawmakers spoke against HB71. No lawmaker besides Carmody spoke in favor of the measure. The No. 2 Republican in the House, Lance Harris of Alexandria, was one of four Republicans opposing the bill. The others were Tanner Magee of Houma, Joseph Stagni of Kenner, and Jim Morris of Oil City.

“I don’t know why in a session where we can’t balance a budget, we can’t pay for TOPS...we’re here to refight the civil war that ended 150 years ago,” Jones said during floor debate.

Immediately after HB71 passed, all of the African American lawmakers present, despite one having a bill scheduled for debate, stood up from their desks and walked out the chamber and did not return. The Black Caucus said it will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.

While the remaining representatives continued considering bills for another 30 minutes before adjourning for the day.

VOTE BREAKDOWN:

Republicans For (54): Barras, Abraham, Amedee, Bacala, Bagley, Berthelot, Bishop, Carmody, Carter S., Chaney, Coussan, Crews, Cromer, Davis, DeVillier, Dwight, Edmonds, Emerson, Falconer, Foil, Garofalo, Guinn, Havard, Hazel, Henry, Hensgens, Hilferty, Hodges, Hoffmann, Hollis, Horton, Howard, Huval, Ivey, Landry N., Leopold, Mack, McFarland, Miguez, Miller G., Morris Jay, Pearson, Pope, Pugh, Pylant, Schexnayder, Schroder, Seabaugh, Shadoin, Simon, Stefanski, Talbot, Thomas, Zeringue

Democrats For (8): Anders, Armes, Billiot, Brown C., Gisclair, Hill, Thibaut, White

Independents For (3): Richard, Brown T., Marino

Republicans Against (4): Harris L., Magee, Morris, Jim, Stagni

Democrats Against (27): Bagneris, Bouie, Carpenter, Carter G., Cox, Danahay, Franklin, Gaines, Glover, Hall, Harris J., Hunter, Jackson, James, Jefferson, Jenkins, Jones, Jordan, Landry T., Leger, Lyons, Marcelle, Miller D., Moreno, Pierre, Price, Smith

Independents Against (0)

Republicans Absent (3): Broadwater Connick, Stokes

Democrats Absent (6) : Abramson, Carter R., Johnson, LeBas, Norton, Reynolds

Independents Absent (0)