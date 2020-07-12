Another 52 COVID-19 positives in three local parishes; state hospitalizations jump

Another 52 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption for the 24 hours ending at midday Sunday. Statewide, the number of people in hospitals for COVID treatment was up by 61 Sunday.

In St. Mary, 21 new cases brought the total number of positives recorded since the pandemic began to 762.

Twenty-two new St. Martin cases brought that parish's total to 1,021.

Nine new cases in Assumption brought the parish total to 424.

No new deaths were reported, so the toll remains at 39 in St. Mary, 27 in St. Martin and 16 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,319 new cases make the pandemic total 78,122.

--13 new deaths make the total 3,308.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID treatment went up 61 to 1,243.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by 13 to 134.

In Louisiana Department of Health Region 3, which includes St. Mary and Assumption, 52 of a total of 94 ICU beds were in use Sunday.

In Region 4, which includes St. Martin, 145 of 188 ICU beds were in use.