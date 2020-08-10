Two newly reported COVID-19 deaths in St. Mary, St. Martin

Two deaths and 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday.

But "laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts," the Louisiana Office of Public Health website said Monday. "Technical staff are investigating."

Fourteen new cases in St. Mary bring the total of cases since the pandemic began to 1,611. The one death reported Monday brings the toll to 55.

In St. Martin, three new cases raise the parish's total to 1,714. One newly reported fatality brings the total to 46.

Assumption reported three new cases. The death toll there remains at 20.

Statewide:

--562 new cases, an abnormally low number, were reported Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 131,961.

--24 new deaths raise that total to 4,169.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals fell by one to 1,382.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by five to 215.