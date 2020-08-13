Three new deaths from COVID in St. Mary

St. Mary got the worst of the local COVID-19 impact in the numbers reported at midday Thursday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Three new deaths were reported in St. Mary, raising the number of COVID-related fatalities to 59. St. Mary also had 16 of the 21 newly reported COVID-19 cases in three local parishes Thursday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 1,658.

In St. Mary, three new cases were reported for a total of 1,760, and Assumption has six new cases for a total of 600.

The death toll remained at 46 in St. Martin and 20 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,135 new cases make the pandemic total 135,439.

--41 new deaths raised the toll to 4,279.

The OPH reported a delay in reporting of hospital data. As of Wednesday, 1,320 COVID-positive people were in hospitals, including 211 on ventilators.