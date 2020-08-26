Three new COVID deaths in three local parishes

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in three local parishes since the pandemic began was adjusted downward in the Louisiana Office of Public Health report Wednesday, making it impossible to calculate the number of new cases. One death each in St. Mary, St. Mary and Assumption was reported Wednesday.

The St. Mary death raised the toll to 67. The number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,737.

In St. Martin, the new fatality raised the toll to 55. The state is reporting a pandemic total of 1,920 cases.

Assumption's newly reported death raises that total to 22. The case count is now 649.

Statewide:

--846 new cases raise the total to 144,960.

--32 deaths raise the pandemic's toll to 4,688.

--16 fewer COVID-positive patients are in hospitals for a total of 914.

--148 COVID patients were on ventilators Wednesday.