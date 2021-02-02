Three confirmed COVID-related fatalities in local parishes

Three new confirmed COVID-related fatalities and one death probably related to the coronavirus were reported in local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Two confirmed fatalities were reported in St. Martin, which has now had 97 confirmed COVID deaths and eight probable.

St. Mary has one new confirmed COVID death and one new probable, raising the toll here to 103 confirmed with 12 probable.

Fourteen new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Assumption, where the pandemic total is now 1,477 confirmed with 506 probable. The death toll remains at 28 confirmed and three probable.

St. Martin has 39 new confirmed cases, raising its totals to 4,278 confirmed with 354 probable.

St. Mary's total was adjusted downward by six to make its totals 3,194 confirmed with 676 probable.

Statewide:

--2,580 new cases raise the pandemic totals to 352,277 confirmed with 51,917 probable.

--41 new COVID fatalities raise the tolls to 8,375 confirmed with 578 probable.

--37 more COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals, raising the total to 1,440.

--2 more people are on ventilators for a total of 189.