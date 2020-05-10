Small increase in COVID-19 in St. Mary; big jump in Assumption

Only three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in St. Mary, none at all were reported in St. Martin, but Assumption's case count grew by nearly 10%, according to figures covering noon Saturday to noon Sunday and released by the Louisiana Office of Public Helath.

No deaths were reported in the three-parish area.

--In St. Mary, three new cases were reported for a total of 245 after 1,617 tests. The number of deaths remains at 26.

--In St. Martin, no new cases were reported, so the total count remains at 257 after 2,227 tests. The death toll remains at 21.

--20 new cases raised the count in Assumption to 228 after 1,118 tests. Eleven Assumption people have died of COVID-19-related illness since the pandemic began.

Statewide:

--183 new COVID-19 positives Sunday raised the total to 31,600 after nearly 216,000 tests.

--19 deaths were reported Sunday for a total of 2,213.

--Hospitalizations fell by nine to 1,324.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by four to 161.

St. Mary Parish government will provide free COVID-19 testing to the public, Parish President David Hanagriff said

The testing will be offered at mobile stations around the parish. Each day, 50 test kits will be available on a first come, first served basis.

No pre-authorization or doctors orders are required, but each participant must have Louisiana ID and be over 18.

The remaining days and sites currently scheduled are:

--8 a.m.-noon Monday, Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, 728 Myrtle St.

8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Amelia Recreation Center, 2109 Duhon Blvd., Amelia.

The tests will be administered until noon or until 50 test kits have been used each day at each site.

The mobile test station will be available in St. Mary for several weeks, Hanagriff said. Future tests will be announced in news media and the St. Mary Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness website and Facebook page.