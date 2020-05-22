Six new COVID cases in St. Mary

Six new cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary were reported in the noon-Thursday-to-noon-Friday period by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

No deaths were reported for St.Mary, St. Martin or Assumption.

The six cases in St. Mary bring the total to 294 after about 2,600 tests. The death toll remains at 29.

Assumption Parish had no new cases, so the count remains at 238 after 1,700 tests and 11 deaths.

One new St. Martin cases raised the 288 after 2,900 tests. The total of deaths remains at 22.

Statewide:

--421 new cases were reported for a total of 36,925.

--The 39 deaths bring the total to 2,545.

--17 fewer people were hospitalized, lowering the total to 867.

--Three fewer people are on ventilators, lowering the total to 104.