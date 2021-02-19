Six new COVID cases, one fatality in local parishes

The six confirmed COVID-19 cases reported for St. Martin Parish were the only new COVID positives reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday. But the Louisiana Office of Public Health also reported a COVID-related fatality in St. Mary.

That confirmed COVID-related death was the 107th confirmed with another 12 listed as probable in St. Mary since the pandemic began. The parish's COVID case count was reduced by one to 3,280 confirmed and 737 probable. Case counts are sometimes adjusted to cull duplicate or incorrectly assigned cases.

St. Martin's six new confirmed cases raise the parish's pandemic total to 4,390 confirmed with 402 probable. The parish has had 102 confirmed COVID-related deaths with eight probable.

Assumption's case count remained at 1,520 confirmed with 549 probable. The number of deaths remains at 29 with four probable.

Statewide:

--430 new cases raise the pandemic total to 364,912 confirmed with 57,375 probable.

--34 deaths were reported Friday, raising the toll to 8,778 confirmed with 662 probable.

--17 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals, lowering the number to 806.

--The number of people on ventilators grew by one to 129.