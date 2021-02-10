Six new COVID cases, no fatalities locally in incomplete report

Three new confirmed COVID-19 cases each in St. Mary and Assumption were reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health for the 24 hours ending at midday Wednesday, a day when the office said server problems led to an incomplete report of cases and tests.

St. Mary's three new confirmed cases raise the total to 3,247 with 720 probable.

Assumption's three new cases raised its total to 1,504 confirmed with 535 probable.

There was no change in St. Martin's case count of 4,326 confirmed with 398 probable.

The local death tolls remained the same: 106 confirmed with 11 probable in St. Mary, 100 confirmed with eight probable in St. Martin, and 29 confirmed with three probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--Only 334 new cases were reported for a confirmed pandemic total of 359,179 with 55,508 probable.

--50 new fatalities raise the pandemic toll to 8,594 confirmed with 618 probable.

--46 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals for a total of 1,076.

--The number of people on ventilators remained at 151.