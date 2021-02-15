Six new COVID cases in Assumption

The six new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assumption were the only new cases reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday. But there was a fatality listed as probably COVID-related in St. Mary.

The death raised the St. Mary toll to 106 confirmed fatalities with 12 probable. The parish's case count was adjusted downward by nine to 3,266 confirmed and 737 probable.

Assumption's six new cases raise its pandemic count to 1,516 confirmed with 546 probable. The Assumption death toll remains at 24 confirmed with four probable.

St. Martin's case count remains at 4,366 confirmed with 401 probable. The death toll remains at 101 confirmed with eight probable.

Statewide:

--507 new cases raise the pandemic total to 363,469 confirmed with 56,925 probable.

--33 new fatalities raise the toll to 8,691 confirmed with 634 probable.

--26 fewer COVID-people are in Louisiana hospitals, lowering the total to 849.

--5 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 137.