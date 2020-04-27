Six new cases, no new deaths reported in three local parishes

COVID-19 infection numbers continued to improve in Monday's Louisiana Office of Public Health Report.

Two cases each were reported between noon Sunday and noon Monday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption.

The numbers locally:

--St. Mary, up two positives to 181 after 983 tests. The death toll remains at 20.

--St. Martin, up two positives to 221 after 1,643 tests. The death toll remains at 15.

--Assumption, up two to 175 after 672 tests. The death toll remains at three.

Statewide:

--295 new positives for a total of 27,068 after about 147,000 tests.

--27 new deaths for a total of 1,697.

--1,683 people are in hospitals, and 262 are on ventilators.

--17,303 people are known to have recovered.

