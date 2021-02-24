Seven new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in local parishes

Assumption Parish has seven new confirmed COVID19 cases for the 24 hours ending at midday Wednesday, and the case counts in St. Mary and St. Martin were both adjusted downward. No new local fatalities were reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Assumption's new cases raise its pandemic total to 1,534 confirmed with 407 probable.

St. Mary's case count was reduced by three to 3,307 confirmed with 789 probable.

St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward by two to 4,404 confirmed with 47 probable.

The parish death tolls remain at 108 confirmed with 12 probable in St. Mary, 102 confirmed with nine probable in St. Martin and 29 with four confirmed in Assumption.

Statewide:

--879 new cases raise the case count to 367,582 confirmed with 59,343 probable.

--25 new fatalities raise the toll to 8,860 confirmed with 668 probable.

--28 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals, lowering that total to 687.

--9 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 102.