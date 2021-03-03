Seven new confirmed COVID cases, no fatalities in local parishes

Seven cases reported in St. Mary were the only confirmed COVID-19 positives in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at noon Wednesday. No local fatalities were reported.

St. Mary's pandemic case count is now 3,350 confirmed with 812 probable cases.

St. Martin's confirmed case count stays at 4,442, with another 417 cases reported as probable.

Assumption's case count was adjusted downward by two to 1,533 confirmed with 560 probable.

The COVID death toll remains at 109 confirmed with 12 probable in St. Mary, 102 confirmed with 10 probable in St. Martin and 29 confirmed with five probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--582 new cases raise the pandemic total to 371,100 confirmed cases with 60,671 probable.

--21 deaths raise the toll to 8,973 confirmed with 695 probable.

--41 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 588.

--11 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 78.