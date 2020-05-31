Seven COVID-19 cases in three local parishes

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes Sunday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Two new cases were reported in St. Mary, where the total is now 319 after about 3,100 tests. The death toll remained at 30.

Four new cases were reported in St. Martin, raising the total to 298 after 3,100 tests. Twenty-three people have died there.

One new Assumption Parish raised the total to 252 after 2,200 tests. The death toll is 14.

Statewide:

--339 new cases make the total 39,916 after 375,000 tests.

--6 deaths raised the total to 2,686.

--The number of hospitalized people rose by four to 678.

--The number of people on ventilators remained at 84.

This story has been edited to correct the number of hospitalizations.