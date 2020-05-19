Only three new COVID cases in three local parishes

Only three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported Tuesday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The latest report covers the period from noon Monday to noon Tuesday.

In St. Mary, two new cases raised the total to 277. The death toll remains at 29.

In St. Martin, one new case raised the total to 275. The death toll remains at 22.

Assumption had no new cases and remained at 230, or deaths, and remained at 11.

Statewide:

--329 new cases raised the total to 35,038.

--18 new deaths raised the total to 2,458.

--27 fewer people were hospitalized. The total is now 1,004.

--Six fewer people were on ventilators for a new total of 112.