Only three new COVD cases, no deaths locally

Only three new COVID-19 cases and no new fatalities were reported for three local parishes at midday Monday.

No new cases were reported in St. Martin, where the pandemic case count remains at 2,302 and the death toll remains at 65.

St. Mary has one new case for a total of 2,068. The death toll here is 87.

Assumption had two new cases for a total of 836. Twenty-four COVID-positive people have died in Assumption.

The statewide new-case numbers were low, too, but hospitalizations were up for the fifth time in seven days.

Statewide:

--380 new cases raise the pandemic total is 188,352.

--12 new fatalities raise the toll to 5,819.

--30 additional COVID-positive people were hospitalized for a toll of 652.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by one to 71.