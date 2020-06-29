Online event will take about legislation during pandemic

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana House and Senate leaders, state administrators and economic experts will explore the realities of legislating during a pandemic on Wednesday, July 1, at 3 p.m.

Hosted in partnership with the LSU Office of the President, this event is the final installment of the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs Communications & COVID-19 virtual series and will be livestreamed on the LSU Manship School’s YouTube channel.

Following an eight-week suspension of the 2020 Regular Session, the Louisiana Legis-lature reconvened on May 4 with only four weeks to address the state’s critical needs in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Upon sine die, the Legislature immediately gaveled into a thirty-day special session to continue tackling the state’s $30 billion operating budget, which was dealt a $900 million shortfall as a result of the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. As members faced the challenges that have accompanied legislating during a public health crisis, how and what did they prioritize? “Legislating in the Time of COVID-19” will recap the approach of both legislative and state government leaders in tackling a variety of high-priority bills relating to the state’s budget, CARES Act funding, education and healthcare.

“This event underscores the need for public health emergency preparedness among state leaders, particularly lawmakers, whose responsibilities continue during times of quarantine, epidemic and other global crises,” said LSU Interim President Tom Gall-igan. “Understanding the mechanisms and resources related to state legislature operations, while prioritizing global health concerns, is critical, and we’re proud to host this important discussion at LSU.”

The complete list of panelists features:

—Sarah Procopio – Rising senior, LSU Manship School of Mass Communication; Director & Founder, LA Youth Platform; Moderator

— Greg Albrecht – Chief Economist, Louisiana Legislative Fiscal Office

—Rep. Larry Bagley – Louisiana House of Representatives, District 7; Chairman, Health and Welfare Committee

—Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne – Louisiana Division of Admin-istration

—Sen. Cleo Fields – Louisiana Senate, District 14; Chairman, Education Committee

—Deputy Comm-issioner of Admi-nistration Barbara Goodson – Louisiana Division of Admi-nistration

—Rep. Tanner Magee – Speaker Pro Tempore, Louisiana House of Representatives, Dist-rict 53

—Sen. Mack “Bodi” White – Louisiana Senate, District 6; Chairman, Finance Committee

— Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue – Louisiana House of Representatives, District 52; Chairman, Appropriations Committee

“The Manship School and the Reilly Center are well poised to facilitate such an important conversation among state legislators and public officials,” said LSU Manship School Dean Martin Johnson. “This discussion on our state’s approach to legislating amid a global health pandemic is a prime example of our commitment to generating intentional, thoughtful programming, research and discourse on government and public affairs.”

Registration for "Legislating in the Time of COVID-19" can be found at Eventbrite: Communications & COVID-19.

