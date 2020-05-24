One COVID case, one death in three local parishes

One COVID-related death was reported in Assumption and one new case in St. Mary in Sunday's midday update from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health continues to report server problems that prevent some commercial lab tests from being reported.

The St. Mary case raised the total to 295 after about 2,600 tests. The number of deaths stays at 29.

The Assumption death raises the total there to 12. There have been 238 cases in Assumption after 1,770 tests.

St. Martin's case count remains at 288 after about 2,900 tests. The death toll remains at 22.

Statewide:

--129 new cases raised the total to 37,169 after about 316,000 tests.

--7 new deaths raised the total to 2,567.

--The number of hospitalizations fell by 23 to 813.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by two to 102.