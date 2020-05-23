No new local cases in COVID-19 update

No new cases in St. Mary, St. Martin or Assumption appeared in the noon Saturday COVID-19 update from the Louisiana Office of Public Health. The office reported server problems that prevented all commercial lab results from being included.

The case count remained at 294 in St. Mary, and the number of deaths remained at 29.

The case count in St. Martin remained at 288 with 22 deaths.

The case count in Assumption remained at 238 with 11 deaths.

Statewide:

--115 new cases raised the total to 37,040.

--15 new deaths raised the toll to 2,560.

--31 fewer people were hospitalized with COVID-19-related illness, lowering the total to 836.

--8 more people are on ventilators, raising the total to 112.