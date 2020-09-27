Nine new COVID cases, no deaths in three parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary and Assumption and no new cases in St. Martin in the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday. No deaths were reported in the three parishes.

St. Mary has six new cases for a pandemic total of 1,917.

St. Martin's case count remains at 2,094.

In Assumption, three new cases raised that parish's total to 761.

The death toll remains 77 in St. Mary, 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--920 new cases raise the pandemic total to 164,851.

--21 deaths raise the toll to 5,283.

--13 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 557.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by one to 85.