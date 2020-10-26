Nine new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:18pm

St. Mary's COVID-19 case count was adjusted downward, while nine new cases were reported for St. Martin and Assumption at midday Monday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

No new deaths were reported.

St. Mary's case count was adjusted downward by seven to 2,018. The COVID death toll remains at 85.

Seven new cases were reported in St. Martin for a total of 2,215. The death toll remains at 63.

Assumption has two new cases for a total of 796. Twenty-four fatalities have been reported.

Statewide:

--222 new cases raised the pandemic total to 180,069.

--17 new deaths raised the toll to 5,648.

--13 additional COVID-positive people were hospitalized for a total of 609.

--5 more people were on ventilators for a total of 71.

