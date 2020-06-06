Nine new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

Four new COVID-19 cases each in St. Mary and St. Martin were reported Saturday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. One new case was reported in Assumption.

No new deaths were reported in the three local parishes.

In St. Mary, the case count is now 337. Thirty-two deaths have been reported.

In St. Martin, the four new cases raised the count to 285 with a total of 24 deaths.

Assumption's case count is now 254 with 13 deaths.

Statewide:

--497 new cases raised the total to 42,486.

13 new deaths make the total 2,814.

--22 fewer people are in hospitals, lowering the total to 582.

--2 more people are on ventilators for a total of 77.