Nine new COVID cases, no deaths locally

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported at midday Thursday in Assumption and St. Martin parishes. No new fatalities were reported locally.

St. Mary's case count was adjusted downward by one to 2,047.

Assumption has six new cases for a pandemic total of 822.

St. Martin has three new cases for a total of 2,276.

The death tolls remain at 87 in St. Mary, 64 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

-740 new cases Thursday raise the pandemic total to 185,825.

--20 newly reported deaths raise the total to 5,766.

--14 more COVID-positive people are being treated in hospitals for a total of 636.

--5 more people are on ventilators for a total of 82.