Nine more COVID cases, one death in local parishes

St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption have three new COVID-19 cases each in the midday Tuesday report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health. One new fatality was reported for St. Mary.

St. Mary's pandemic case count is now 2,021.

St. Martin's pandemic case total is 2,215.

Assumption's case count rose to 799.

The death reported Tuesday was St. Mary's 86th. The tolls remain at 63 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--885 new COVID cases were reported for a pandemic total of 180,991.

--18 new deaths raise the toll to 5,666.

--9 fewer COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 600.

--20 more people are on ventilators for a total of 91.