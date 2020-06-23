New COVID cases top 1,300 statewide

Another 1,356 new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide Tuesday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Locally, 12 new cases and another death were reported in St. Mary Parish. The parish has now had 405 positive tests, and the death toll is now 36.

St. Martin saw another big jump with 55 new cases, although the death count was lowered by two to 26. St. Martin has had 581 positive cases.

Assumption had four new positives for a pandemic total of 334. The death toll remained at 14.

Statewide, Tuesday's new cases pushed the total to 51,595. The OPH also reported 17 deaths for a total of 3,021 and another 16 hospitalizations for a total of 646.