More than 60 COVID positives in three parishes

Another 64 COVID positives were reported for St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes at midday Friday. No new deaths were reported.

In St. Mary, 31 new positives raised the total since the pandemic began to 990 after about 8,600 tests.

St. Martin had 27 new positives for a total of 1,176 after about 13,500 tests.

Assumption has six new cases for a total of 445 after about 4,200 tests.

The death toll remains at 39 for St. Mary, 30 for St. Martin and 17 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--2,179 new cases raise the pandemic total to 88,590.

--24 new fatalities raise the total to 3,399.

--The number of people in hospitals for COVID treatment grew by 12 to 1,413, and the number of people on ventilators fell by one to 161.