Louisiana gets differing views on masks from public officials

Should we wear face covering in public? Will masks prevent the spread of COVID-19? Or is the current Louisiana mask mandate an infringement on individual rights?

That’s the question facing Louisiana people as COVID-19 cases surge. And we’re getting mixed messages from elected officials. Public health authorities are much closer to unanimous in their view that masks work.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation effective Monday requiring masks indoors or in outdoor settings where social distancing isn’t possible; closing most bars; and limiting gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

Edwards cited the surge in COVID-19 positives and, just as important, in COVID hospitalizations since mid-June after two months of steadily declining numbers. The number of positives has grown from about 47,000 June 15 to more than 84,000, and the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients has more than doubled

Public compliance will help avoid the need to return to stricter measures, the governor said.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is self-quarantined and has supported some of Edwards’ public health initiatives recently, issued an opinion saying that Edwards' orders “do not appear to serve achieving any type of goal or mission in a manner consistent with statutory and constitutional provisions"

The mask requirement, bar closures – the opinion repeatedly refers to bars in quotation marks – and crowd limits are all too vague, Landry wrote.

The attorney general also objected to language in Edwards’ order that puts much of the burden for enforcement of the mask requirement on businesses that must decide whether people without masks have valid exemptions. Landry said the governor is trying to turn businesses into “enforcement arms.”

Edwards responded at his Thursday press conference that he is acting within his power to protect public safety.

“The order I issued (effective) Monday is in effect,” Edwards told reporters. “It’s mandatory. It’s in effect.”

The governor said that in conversations with Dr. Deborah Brix of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Monday and Tuesday, she made it clear that the three best options for slowing the Louisiana COVID resurgence are a mask mandate, closing bars and limiting crowd sizes.

Eight conservative state lawmakers requested Landry’s guidance on the governor’s order.

In his opinion, Landry made it clear that he didn’t want to cast doubt on the wisdom of an individual’s choice to wear a mask or take other COVID precautions.

State Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Gray and the Louisiana House representative for portions of eastern St. Mary, didn’t seem so sure at a St. Mary Chamber legislative luncheon Wednesday.

Americans have seen the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention change its guidance on the use of face masks, she said. And there is doubt about the effectiveness of masks in blocking the coronavirus, saying some feel it’s like trying to keep a mosquito away by using a chain link fence.

The CDC says the use of masks can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and the American Nurses Association issued on July 6 what some media accounts characterized as a “plea” for the public to wear masks in public.

At Thursday’s press conference, Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health cited a CDC study of what happened when two hair stylists in Springfield, Missouri, both of whom were COVID positive without knowing it, continued to work.

They came into contact with 139 customers and employees in eight days. All, including the styles, wore masks as required in Missouri. Tests showed none of the 139 people were infected.

A reporter’s question at Thursday’s press conference centered on the validity of the state statistics on COVID infections, including claims that people who have tested positive show up multiple times in the figures.

Each person who has tested positive for COVID-19 appears in the state reporting only once, Billioux said. Sometimes sister hospitals will independently report the same hospital more than once, but the duplicates are weeded out either automatically or manually, he said.

Observers have seen evidence of a social media campaign to throw the state statistics into doubt, Billioux said.

“That’s insidious and pernicious and, from a public health standpoint, scary,” Billioux said.

Also at Wednesday’s Chamber event, Amedee said she knows of cases in which people who died from causes unrelated to COVID-19 are listed as COVID-related because the victim had tested positive at some point.

The Louisiana Department of Health hasn’t replied to a request for a response to that allegation. Billioux didn’t address the question directly at Thursday’s press conference.

Louisiana isn’t the only state grappling with the mask issue.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott imposed a statewide mask requirement, much to the chagrin of some of his conservative colleagues. Some cities in hard-hit south Florida have imposed mask requirements of their own. But in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered cities and counties not to impose their own mask mandates.

Starbucks, Walmart and Target are among the major retailers who have announced they will require customers to wear masks.