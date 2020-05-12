Local officials take part in tele-town hall Tuesday morning

The Louisiana Public Health Institute and Loui siana Department of Health are hosting a tele-town hall called “COVID-19: Preparing for the Next Phase” at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

To attend, go to https://bit.ly/2SmXANN

The event will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of the institute, and Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity.

The goal of this informational session is to educate the community about COVID-19 response measures, discuss the phased re-opening approach, share information about available resources, and address community con-cerns. The dialogue will also focus on equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans, especially the African-American community who has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Among those taking part will be Franklin Mayor Eugene P. Foulcard, Region 3 Medical Director Chip Riggins, Dr. Gary Wiltz of the Teche Action Clinic, St. Mary Homeland Security Diretor David Naquin and St. Mary Community Health Improvement Specialist Jeanne Solis,

Each tele-town hall will be hosted through Go To Meeting.