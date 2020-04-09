Governor likely to order schools closed for remainder of year

Gov. John Bel Edwards said it's likely he'll go along with requests from state and local education officials to extend the closure of Louisiana schools to the scheduled end of the school year.

One part of the school year is already gone: The Louisiana High School Activities Association on Thursday canceled the winter sports championships and spring sports seasons and championships.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Louisiana School Boards Association, local superintendents and the Louisiana Department of Education have written letters asking for the current school year to be declared over. Edwards said he received the letters just before he walked into Thursday's press conference on COVID-19. He said he wants to talk to Acting State Superintendent Beth Scioneaux before making a decision.

"Obviously, there's a real good chance I'll do what they're asking me to do," Edwards said.

The governor ordered schools to be closed in his March 13 order on coronavirus precautions. That closure was to last through March 31. He later extended the order through April 30.

"We, the leadership of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), respectfully request that you act now in making a decision to formally extend school facilities closures for the remainder of the Spring term," BESE wrote in its letter.

"The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recently issued guidance to this effect, noting the closure of school facilities greatly reduces the spread of COVID-19; additionally, and unfortunately, recently reported data suggests that much of our population in Louisiana is particularly vulnerable and susceptible to this virus — as confirmed cases continue to rise. The CDC factors for long-term facilities closure, based on available science, indicates that the citizens of our state are more at risk if children and staff are introduced into these facilities too soon."

BESE continues to support programs to provide online and at-home learning for students and the effort to provide two meals daily to children by local school systems.

The LHSAA said it made its decision to call off sports because of "the severity of the virus and its spread, the continued uncertainty surrounding our membership, their facilities, coupled with the importance of protecting the health and safety of our athletes, their families, potential spectators, coaches and game officials."