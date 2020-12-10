Gov.: First round of vaccine available this weekend or early next week

Some health care professionals in Louisiana maybe be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as this weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a press conference Thursday.

But he warned that there's a long road ahead before COVID-19 is in the past.

"Ultimately (the new vaccines) are how we're going to end the pandemic," Edwards said. "But it's going to take a long time -- several months."

The governor was anticipating emergency use authorization by the federal government for the vaccine developed by Pfizer as early as Thursday, possibly allowing vaccinations to begin late this weekend or early next week.

Edwards is also expecting a regulatory green light next week for use Moderna's vaccine.

The state is expecting 39,000 doses of vaccine in the first round and 40,000 in the next. Each vaccination requires two shots 21 days apart.

Edwards said he has assurances that the vaccine pipeline will keep flowing, so the vaccinations will go to 79,000 people as they're available, rather than holding on to some of the vaccine for second shots.

The first round of vaccinations will to go health care professionals and support people at risk for infection. The second wave will be directed residents and staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, which have been hard hit by COVID-19.

In the meantime, the state set a one-day record this week with more than 4,000 new COVID cases. Hospitalizations are at the highest level since the second wave in July and August, and the state's positivity rate on COVID tests is over 10%, more than twice the 5% target set by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.