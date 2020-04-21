Gov.: COVID-19 order likely to change May 1

Gov. John Bel Edwards has resisted predicting how and how soon his COVID-19 precaution orders will be eased to allow more commerce. Finally Tuesday, a reporter made a partial breakthrough with a question.

Edwards said he doesn't like to bet, but "I'd bet a dollar that on May 1 we'll be under a different order than we're under now."

He wasn't clear about what that might be, or what shape Louisiana's personal and business interactions will take next month. The administration is working on that "around the clock, more or less," Edwards said.

"I don't want to give people the unrealistic expectation that when the stay at home order goes away, whether that happens May 1 or not, all of a sudden we'll be free to do what we were doing before this public health emergency came about," Edwards said. "That's not going to be the case."

A few hours before he spoke Tuesday, the Office of Public Health reported 331 new COVID-19 positives statewide, continuing a downward trend in the disease's spread. But 77 deaths were reported, pushing the number of fatalities over 1,400.

Those numbers are important in determining whether Louisiana can move into Phase One of the Trump administration's guidelines for reopening the economy. Phase One eases restrictions on nonessential travel and allows in-restaurant dining, open movie theaters and going back to the gym again. But the easing comes with requirements for social distancing and testing.

To move into Phase One, states must show a downward trend in COVID-19 and other flu-like illnesses for two weeks and beef up testing.

The Edwards administration took a small step in that direction Monday by announcing that hospitals and other health facilities can resume non-emergency medical and dental procedures beginning April 27. The procedures would be limited to those performed to prevent larger health problems. The providers also have to take social distancing precautions, test staff members and have a five-day supply of personal protective equipment.

The move isn't fast enough for protesters who, like others across the country, have shown up at state capitols to demand a reopening of the economy.

Edwards said he hasn't seen the protests or talked to the protesters.

"I understand they're rather political in nature," Edwards said. "I would want to make sure they understand that we're doing the things we've been advised to do by the president and by the vice president.

"I really don't need protesters to tell me we need to open up the economy as fast as possible. I get it."

Also Tuesday:

--Edwards said Louisiana has received 800 gallons of hand sanitizer from BASF and 25,000 KN95 mask and 200 thermometers from Facebook. Popeyes has agreed to provide 1 million meals for families served by the Second Harvest Food Bank.

--Edwards said a deal reached in Congress would authorize another $321 billion in Paycheck Protection Program funding, which ran out of money last week. It also includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing, $11 billion of which will go to the states.

--A reporter asked Edwards how he deals with COVID-19 related stress. He answered that the people who really are under stress are medical professionals.

But "I planted a vegetable garden that I tend a little every day," Edwards said.He said he plans to get more exercise, too, a job he's been neglecting.

People who feel they need help coping with COVID-19-related stress can get free counseling at 1-866-310-7977.