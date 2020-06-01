Four new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary, St. Martin

As the time approaches to decide whether Louisiana will enter Phase Two of federal COVID-19 guidelines, only four new cases were reported Monday in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes. No deaths were reported for the noon-Sunday-to-noon-Monday period in those parishes or Assumption, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Two new cases raised the number of St. Mary cases to 321 after about 3,300 tests. The number of deaths remains at 30.

Two new cases in St. Martin made the total 300 after about 3,500 tests. Twenty-three people have died in St. Martin.

No cases were reported in Assumption, where the count remains 252 after 2,200 tests. The number of deaths there is 14.

Statewide:

--425 cases were reported Monday for a total of 40,341 after 387,000 tests.

--4 new deaths raised that total to 2,690.

--17 people were hospitalized, lowering the total to 661.

--2 more people went on ventilators for a total of 86.