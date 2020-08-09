Four COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday and Sunday in local parishes

A two-day total of 156 new COVID-19 cases, including 95 in St. Martin, and four new COVID-related deaths were reported in three local parishes Sunday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations continued to fall.

The OPH no longer reports daily numbers on Saturday, so Sunday's report reflects statistics since noon Friday.

In St. Mary, 54 new cases raised the number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,597. Two deaths raised the toll to 54.

Another 95 cases were added to the St. Martin count, raising the total to 1,711. Two deaths there raised the toll to 45.

In Assumption, seven new cases make the total 585. The number of deaths remains at 20.

Statewide:

--2,653 new cases for the two days raise the pandemic total to 131,399.

--56 deaths raise the toll to 4,145.

--23 fewer people were in hospitals for COVID treatment Sunday, lowering the total to 1,383.

--Three more people are on ventilators for a total of 210.