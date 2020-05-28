Five new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

Five new COVID-19 cases, three of them in Assumption, were reported in three local parishes in the 24 hours leading to midday Thursday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. One death was also reported in Assumption.

In St. Mary, one new case raised the total to 309 after about 3,000 tests. The death count remains at 29 according to the OPH, but Parish President David Hanagriff quoted Coroner Eric Melancon on Wednesday as saying the actual number is 30. The number of deaths reported by the state has sometimes lagged the totals reported locally.

In St. Martin, one new case made the total 293, also after about 3,000 tests. The death count remains at 22.

The three new Assumption cases raised the total to 248 after about 2,000 tests. The death reported Thursday raised the total to 13.

Statewide:

--305 new cases ran the total to 38,802 after about 355,000 tests.

--18 new deaths raised the number of fatalities to 2,635.

--The number of people hospitalized dropped by 37 to 761.

--The number of people on ventilators remained at 100.