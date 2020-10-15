Five new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported at midday Thursday for St. Mary and Assumption parishes, while St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward by seven. No new fatalities were reported locally.

St. Mary has three new COVID cases for pandemic total of 1,985. Assumption has two new cases for a total of 780.

St. Martin's case count is now 2,142 after the seven cases were subtracted. Adjustments are sometimes made in the Louisiana Office of Public Health database to reassign cases to other parishes or to eliminate duplicates.

The death tolls remain at 83 for St. Mary, 61 for St. Martin and 24 for Assumption.

Statewide:

--823 new cases raise the pandemic total to 173,864.

--12 new fatalities raise the toll to 5,507.

--16 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 566.

--The number of people on ventilators dropped by three to 61.