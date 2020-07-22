Deaths in St. Martin, Assumption reported late by OPH

One new COVID-19 fatality each in St. Martin and Assumption parishes was reported Wednesday afternoon. The Louisiana Office of Public Health said a technical problem delayed release of updated deaths data on a day when the number of fnew atalities statewide was 60.

The state says 3,558 Louisiana people have died of COVID-19-related illness since the pandemic began.

Also Wednesday, one new death in each parish raised St. Martin's toll to 32 and Assumption's to 18.