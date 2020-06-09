Cristobal was tougher on La. to the east

Staff Report

Louisiana escaped most of the damage predicted as Tropical Storm Cristobal approached, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday. But that doesn’t mean the state didn’t sustain damage.

Ten people were rescued from rising water at Fountainbleu State Park by Mandeville fire and rescue workers, Edwards said at his Monday press conference in Baton Rouge. More people were rescued from cabins by park personnel.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided five emergency pumps for Grand Isle, raising the total of pumps at work in that community to 26.

One levee in that area was over-topped, and 13 Louisiana roads were closed, Edwards said. Road closing information is available at 511la.orrg.

Edwards said 3,997 Louisiana customers lost power during the tropical storm. Cleco said power to its customers, including 3,500 in St. Tammany Parish, had been restored by Monday afternoon.

Those impacts fell far short of the 10-15 inches of rain and possibly widespread power outages from 50-60 mph wind predicted last week.

The early predictions were for a landfall between Vermilion Bay and the Atchafalaya River. But in the final 48 hours before the late Sunday landfall near Grand Isle, the tropical storm pushed east.

“This storm could have been a whole lot worse,” Edwards said. “I’m thankful for that.

“We were largely spared from the significant impacts that had been forecast.”

Cristobal, which was downgraded to a tropical depression soon after reaching land Sunday, isn’t finished yet.

The storm was expected to push into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes Tuesday, bringing the threat of heavy rain as far north as Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump said Monday he would grant the request from Edwards and Louisiana Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy for a federal emergency declaration that could make local governments, business and individuals eligible for federal disaster aid.

Also Monday, Edwards said public health officials are investigating possible reasons for an upswing in COVID-19 cases since the the state moved into less restrictive COVID precautions May 15.

An analysis by the Advocate found that cases exceeded the expected numbers by 20% May 29-June 4.

The governor said the state is exploring whether the increase resulted from increased testing, and whether the cases resulted from community spread or hot spots in group settings such as nursing homes.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 330 new cases from noon Sunday to noon Monday for a total of 42,816 cases.

In St. Mary, two new cases raised the total to 339 with 32 deaths.

St. Martin logged one new COVID positive for a total of 286 with 24 deaths.

Three cases raised Assumption’s total to 257 with 13 deaths.