Big jump in Assumption, St. Martin after state reviews COVID stats

The number of COVID-19 cases reported for St. Martin and Assumption parishes increased by 42 each in two days after a state review of coronavirus statistics.

St. Mary's case count rose by 10 in the two days.

The statewide total of positives since the pandemic began was lowered to 48,515, or 119 fewer than Wednesday's total, after 1,666 duplicate records were weeded out, the Office of Public Health said. But the numbers still mean the state saw 1,547 new cases in the two days.

No new deaths were reported locally. The death toll in St. Mary remains at 35.

The increase of 42 cases makes St. Martin's total 482 with 28 deaths. Assumption's count is now 324 with 14 deaths.

Statewide, 22 deaths over the two days raise the death toll to 2,972.

The number of people in hospitals for COVID treatment fell by 24 to 561. Eight fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 75.